Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.50 ($1.70).

CEY opened at GBX 132.25 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.96. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

