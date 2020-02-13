Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $482.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $252,000. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.