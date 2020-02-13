Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

