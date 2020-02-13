Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. FinnCap raised their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

FOUR opened at GBX 3,320 ($43.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,371.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,062.75. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $932.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

