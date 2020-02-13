Financial Review: Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iradimed and Encision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $38.52 million 7.64 $9.63 million $0.78 32.86 Encision $8.80 million 0.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Encision.

Risk & Volatility

Iradimed has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iradimed and Encision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 25.01% 18.95% 15.65% Encision -3.32% -11.79% -6.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Encision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iradimed beats Encision on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

