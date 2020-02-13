$9.22 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to post $9.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $34.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $52.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.63 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

ZYME opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.54. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,703 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,499,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.