NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post sales of $52.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.24 million. NCS Multistage reported sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year sales of $205.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $213.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $214.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $1.65 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.72.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

