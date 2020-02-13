Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) & Everest Re Group (NASDAQ:RE) Head-To-Head Survey

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and Everest Re Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity -5.97% -2.97% -1.00% Everest Re Group 12.31% 9.95% 3.31%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Indemnity and Everest Re Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Everest Re Group 0 7 1 0 2.13

Everest Re Group has a consensus target price of $276.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and Everest Re Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.92 -$56.70 million N/A N/A Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.43 $103.55 million $21.34 13.48

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Global Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Everest Re Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Global Indemnity on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

