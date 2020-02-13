Financial Contrast: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) vs. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (NYSE:ISUZY)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magna International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 4.43% 17.59% 7.49% ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 4.17% 8.22% 4.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magna International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 7 6 0 2.36 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Magna International currently has a consensus price target of $58.55, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magna International and ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $40.83 billion 0.39 $2.30 billion $6.71 7.86 ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR $19.47 billion 0.38 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magna International pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Magna International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Magna International beats ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Isuzu Motors Limited in July 1949. Isuzu Motors Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

