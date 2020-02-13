Analysts Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.29 Million

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $290.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.40 million and the highest is $293.36 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $243.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL opened at $338.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.62. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $196.88 and a 52 week high of $338.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

