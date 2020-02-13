Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $678.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.69 million. Teleflex reported sales of $641.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $1,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $377.39 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $390.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

