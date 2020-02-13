UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. UP Global Sourcing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.40 ($1.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.46.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn acquired 17,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £15,263.60 ($20,078.40).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

