Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.11) on Monday. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UP Global Sourcing Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
UP Global Sourcing Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth
Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth
United Utilities Group Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group
United Utilities Group Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group
U and I Group’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
U and I Group’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Canaccord Genuity Raises TransGlobe Energy Price Target to GBX 245
Canaccord Genuity Raises TransGlobe Energy Price Target to GBX 245
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 PT Raised to GBX 3,270
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 PT Raised to GBX 3,270


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report