Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of WINK opened at GBX 160.50 ($2.11) on Monday. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

