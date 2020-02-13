United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 660 ($8.68). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 943.67 ($12.41).

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 980.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 869.76.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

