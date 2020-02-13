U and I Group’s (UAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LON:UAI opened at GBX 178.20 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.52 million and a P/E ratio of 46.89. U and I Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.39.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that U and I Group will post 2201.0002624 EPS for the current year.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton acquired 138,888 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £199,998.72 ($263,086.98). Insiders purchased 252,296 shares of company stock worth $37,572,852 over the last ninety days.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

