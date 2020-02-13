Canaccord Genuity Raises TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target to GBX 245

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.24).

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.