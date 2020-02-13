Canaccord Genuity Raises TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target to GBX 245

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.22) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 100 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.24).
