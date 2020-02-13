SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,270

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,216.11 ($42.31).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,412 ($44.88) on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,303.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

