Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the gambling company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of William Hill to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of William Hill to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.67 ($3.10).

William Hill stock opened at GBX 196.05 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 70.02.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

