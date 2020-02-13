Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).
Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.59) on Monday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,200 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
