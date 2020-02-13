Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.59) on Monday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,200 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

