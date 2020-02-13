eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EHTH stock opened at $118.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. eHealth has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.57 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
