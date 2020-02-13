Cargojet (CJT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Cargojet to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

CJT opened at C$123.36 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$123.75. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$113.75.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.45, for a total value of C$102,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,220.75.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

