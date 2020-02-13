Timkensteel (TMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Timkensteel stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Earnings History for Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

