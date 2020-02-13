Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.92 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

