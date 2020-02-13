Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.86 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

