Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.