Repligen (RGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.06, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

