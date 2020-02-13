Repligen (RGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen stock opened at $106.85 on Thursday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.06, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.