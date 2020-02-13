Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $1,990,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $2,698,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

