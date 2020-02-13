Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 289.22% from the company’s previous close.

INO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

