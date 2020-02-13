Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

BLKB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

