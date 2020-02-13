Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVNS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $53.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

