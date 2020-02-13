Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

MAT stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,194 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,389,000 after purchasing an additional 304,819 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,000.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

