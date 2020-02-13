TheStreet Lowers First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $63.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.40.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.36). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

