Strix Group’s (KETL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KETL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital upped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.33) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.73. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $336.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

