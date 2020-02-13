Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Navios Maritime Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $11.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 898.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.