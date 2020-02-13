TheStreet Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $889.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 9.09%. DHT’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.