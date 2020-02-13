TheStreet Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.
HBIO opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.