TheStreet Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

HBIO opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,573,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 585,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

