DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 358 ($4.71) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 401.88 ($5.29).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 378 ($4.97) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 360.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 306.30 ($4.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

