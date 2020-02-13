Deutsche Bank Increases Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 6,300

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,050 ($66.43) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,482.22 ($72.12).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,930 ($78.01) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,892.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,547.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

