Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIMO. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,342 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 114.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,019 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

