LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

LiDCO Group (LON:LID)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON LID opened at GBX 4.75 ($0.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.61. LiDCO Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

In related news, insider James G. Wetrich purchased 19,900 shares of LiDCO Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,194 ($1,570.64).

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

