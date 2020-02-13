Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Chemring Group (LON:CHG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON:CHG opened at GBX 277 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $777.62 million and a PE ratio of 35.97. Chemring Group has a 52-week low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.88.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 29,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.51), for a total value of £77,915.94 ($102,494.00).

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

