RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RMR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RMR Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in RMR Group by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in RMR Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 149,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in RMR Group by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

