TheStreet Lowers Cubic (NYSE:CUB) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

