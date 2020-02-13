Contrasting Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 2 2 0 2.50 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Maui Land & Pineapple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.52 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -17.76 Maui Land & Pineapple $11.04 million 22.33 $500,000.00 N/A N/A

Maui Land & Pineapple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.24% -1.60% -0.31% Maui Land & Pineapple 20.16% 7.87% 5.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Cushman & Wakefield on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business. The Leasing segment leases residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. The Utilities segment provides potable and non-potable water utility services, and sewage collection and transmission services, as well as owns and operates non-potable wells, irrigation ditches, reservoirs, and transmission systems that serve the Kapalua Resort, the County of Maui, and agricultural users in West and Upcountry Maui. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program providing its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

