Contrasting Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) & Bat Group (NYSE:GLG)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bat Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.62% 12.19% 1.36% Bat Group -231.71% -105.27% -71.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Bat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 4 2 2 0 1.75 Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Bat Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Bat Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 3.91 $443.60 million $6.84 13.65 Bat Group $490,000.00 45.06 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Bat Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bat Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bat Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Bat Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

