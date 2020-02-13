CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) vs. GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Head to Head Comparison

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CarGurus and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 9 0 2.82 GTY Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.18%. GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 7.44% 18.30% 12.02% GTY Technology N/A -22.48% -14.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $454.09 million 8.49 $65.17 million $0.57 60.42 GTY Technology N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Summary

CarGurus beats GTY Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.