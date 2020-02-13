Reviewing Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust 0.75% 0.29% 0.09% Equity Residential 35.93% 9.36% 4.62%

Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 1.69 $1.08 million $0.45 6.09 Equity Residential $2.70 billion 11.66 $970.38 million $3.49 24.30

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cedar Realty Trust and Equity Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Equity Residential 4 7 1 0 1.75

Cedar Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $83.57, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Cedar Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.