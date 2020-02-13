VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the January 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VRNA opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $12.89.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
