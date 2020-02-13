$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

RL opened at $123.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $9,254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.