Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to post $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $89.89 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.